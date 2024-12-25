Laptop Refreshing Automatically - 9 Tested Fixes

Home » Laptop

Reading time icon 4 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Dennis Otieno 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Laptop Refreshing Automatically
A message from our partner

Fix all your driver issues with PC HelpSoft Driver Updater:

Easily update and fix driver issues on your PC in just three steps with PC HelpSoft Driver Updater:

  • Download and install PC HelpSoft Driver Updater.
  • Scan your PC to find outdated or missing drivers.
  • Click on Update Now to quickly install the latest and original drivers.
Keep your PC running at its best - update your drivers now! PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

Is your laptop refreshing automatically for no reason? Don’t panic, I’ll show you how to fix it. 

It usually occurs due to software conflicts, driver problems, or system settings. Here’s how to stop the constant refreshing!

Quick Fixes

Try these first before proceeding to the more detailed solutions:

  • Disable third-party antivirus software. Right-click the antivirus icon in your system tray and select the option to disable it temporarily.
  • Restart your PC: Press the Start menu > Power button > Restart.
  • Update Windows: Click the Windows Icon > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates > Download and Install any available updates.

Boot in Safe Mode

Safe Mode loads only essential drivers and services, which can help you diagnose whether third-party software is causing the automatic refresh. Here are the steps to follow:

  1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig and hit Enter.
Type msconfig
  1. Click the Boot tab, check the box for Safe boot, then select Minimal.
Safe boot
  1. Click OK and then restart your computer.

After rebooting your laptop, check if the error is solved.

Run DISM and SFC Scans

DISM (Deployment Imaging Service and Management Tool) and SFC (System File Checker) scans are crucial for repairing corrupted system files that may be causing your laptop to refresh automatically. Follow the below steps:

  1. Right-click the Windows Icon and tap Terminal (Admin).
Terminal (Admin)
  1. Type DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and hit Enter. Wait for the scan to complete.
Type DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
  1. Type sfc /scannow and click Enter.
Type sfc /scannow

Restart your laptop and confirm if the issue is solved.

Run CHKDSK

If your laptop’s storage has issues, it can lead to unexpected behavior like automatic refreshing. Running CHKDSK can ensure that your hard drive is functioning properly and help prevent future problems. Follow these steps:

  1. Type CMD using the search button and click Run as administrator.
Type CMD
  1. Type chkdsk /f /r and hit Enter.
  1. If prompted, type Y to schedule the scan for the next restart, then restart your laptop.
Type chkdsk /f /r

Perform a Clean Boot

A clean boot starts Windows with minimal drivers and startup programs. It helps identify if background applications are causing the refreshing issue.

  1. Press Windows + R, type msconfig, and hit Enter to open System Configuration.
Type msconfig
  1. In the General tab, choose Selective startup, and uncheck Load startup items.
Choose Selective startup
  1. Go to the Services tab, check Hide all Microsoft services, then click Disable all and restart your laptop.
Hide all Microsoft services

Check if the automatic refreshing is solved.

Update Graphics Driver

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers can lead to display issues, including automatic refreshing. Keeping them updated ensures that your hardware functions properly and can resolve conflicts causing problems with your laptop’s display. Here’s how:

  1. Press the Windows Key + X, then tap Device Manager.
Device Manager
  1. Expand the Display adapters section, right-click your graphics card, and select Update driver.
Display adapters
  1. Choose Search automatically for drivers and follow the prompts.
Search automatically for drivers

There’s still more.

Roll Back Graphics Driver

If the automatic refreshing started after a recent graphics driver update, rolling back to a previous version may resolve the issue.

  1. Type Device Manager in the search bar, then tap Open.
Device Manager
  1. Right-click your graphics card under Display adaptors, and select Properties.
Properties
  1. Tap the Driver tab, and click Roll Back Driver. Restart your laptop and check if the error is solved.
Roll Back Driver

 If it’s greyed out, it means there’s no previous version. So, move to the next fix.

Disable Error Reporting Service

The Windows Error Reporting service can interfere with system stability, leading to strange behavior like automatic refreshing. Follow the below steps to disable it:

  1. Press the Windows key + R, type services.msc, and press Enter.
Type services.msc
  1. Locate Windows Error Reporting Service, right-click it, and select Properties.
Windows Error Reporting Service
  1. Set the Startup type to Disabled, tap Stop if it’s running, then click OK.
Disabled

Disable OneDrive

OneDrive can sometimes cause syncing issues that lead to unwanted behavior in Windows, including automatic refreshing. Disabling it can help improve system stability and performance, especially if the issue concerns file synchronization. Here’s how:

  1. Right-click the Windows icon and tap Task Manager.
Task Manager
  1. Click Startup apps, right-click OneDrive, and tap Disable.
Startup apps

Reset Windows

If all else fails, resetting can restore your system to its original state, potentially resolving persistent issues like automatic refreshing. Follow the below steps:

  1. Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings, then tap Recovery.
Recovery
  1. Click Reset PC under Reset this PC.
Reset this PC
  1. Choose whether to keep your files or remove everything, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Keep your files or remove everything

If your laptop keeps refreshing automatically, it can disrupt your work and reduce productivity. These methods can help you troubleshoot and resolve the issue. Remember to back up important data before changing your system, such as resetting Windows or altering system settings.

Also, learn how to fix a new laptop battery that’s not charging or it’s draining faster.

Dennis Otieno

Dennis Otieno Shield

Tech Content Writer

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews. He breaks down complex topics into reader-friendly content to help audiences relate to every concept.

User forum

0 messages