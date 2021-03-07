More than a year after Microsoft released the new Edge browser, powered by Google’s Chromium rendering engine, the browser has still not made it to the Xbox One.

The current browser is still powered by EdgeHTML, which makes one wonder how many unfixed vulnerabilities it has.

DrWindows reports that Microsoft definitely intends to bring the new Edge to the Xbox One, and today reports that the “Alpha Skip Ahead” insiders on the Xbox received the new Edge this weekend.

the latest Xbox Alpha skip ahead build includes the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge pic.twitter.com/C34d59UYuJ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 6, 2021

It is not known if the change will bring any new capabilities to the browser, but it should mean the browser will keep up better with web rendering standards and offer a consistent experience across all devices. Microsoft recently revealed plans to bring the Chromium Edge to mobile also, which is currently powered by WebKit.