Kojima Productions, founded by legendary developer Hideo Kojima, has announced an expansion into film, TV, and music through a new LA-based division.

This new wing of Kojima Productions is being helmed by Riley Russel, who previously worked at PlayStation in numerous roles, including as the companies chief legal officer.

In an interview with Gamesindsutry.biz Russel explained that “the new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry.”

Russel went on to explain that the goal of this new division is to expand “the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture.”

Kojima Productions’ business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda also told Gamesindustry.biz that, “our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond videogames and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces.”

With shows such as Netflix’s The Witcher and Arkane proving that video game TV shows don’t inherently need to be awful, this new wing of Kojima Productions could be a source of great entertainment in the years to come alongside the companies stellar games.