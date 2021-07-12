Hideo Kojima spoke out on Twitter to say that the Death Stranding Director’s Cut shouldn’t really be called a Director’s Cut, as it’s not cut content.

“In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included,” Hideo Kojima explained in a tweet, musing that it potentially should instead be called a “Delector’s Plus.”

Regardless of what a Delector’s Plus game might be, Kojima isn’t happy with the title it’s been given, saying that “in my opinion, I don’t like to call ‘director’s cut’.”

In a proceeding tweet, Kojima explained his reasoning as in the film industry “a director’s cut in a movie is an additional edit to a shortened version,” rather than a version of the film that includes added content produced after the end of the film.

Developed by Kojima Productions without a team of executives there to slap Kojima’s hands away from the keyboard when he wants to make an auteur development choice, Death Stranding doesn’t fall under his reasoning about why a Director’s Cut might have to be made for a film.

Usually, Director’s Cuts are required after a film was “either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened,” but since Kojima Productions quite literally has his name in the title, Kojima and his team shouldn’t have run into these issues.

2/2

In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call "director's cut". — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 12, 2021

Regardless of what Hideo Kojima wants it to be called, the Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch on September 24th 2021, for PlayStation 5.