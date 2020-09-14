Last month, we reported that Microsoft is working on a cumulative update that will replace the Classic Edge with the new Chromium-based Edge. And now, the company is now doing exactly that with Windows 10 KB4576754 and KB4576753 cumulative update.

KB4576754 and KB4576753 are installing the Chromium Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 version 2004, version 1909, version 1903, version 1809. Microsoft has labeled KB4576754 and KB4576753 as quality updates, and these updates are installed automatically on PCs running the old Edge. So, if you’re running the old Edge, you can go to the Windows Settings and Check for updates.

As a reminder, once you install the new Edge via system update, you won’t be able to uninstall it from the Settings. However, if you can head to the command prompt and follow these steps, you’ll be able to uninstall the new Edge. Uninstalling the new Edge will bring back the classic Edge.

Let us know in the comments below if you received KB4576754 and KB4576753 via the system update.

via Techdows