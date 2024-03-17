Just like Samsung AI, OneNote to integrate Teams meeting details for enhanced note-taking

Microsoft recently announced an update to OneNote that is scheduled for release in April 2024. This update will integrate details from Teams meetings directly into OneNote notes. (Cue to Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features)

This is what we can expect from the update:

Information such as date, attendees, and agenda will be automatically included in OneNote notes.

OneNote will utilize AI to generate summaries of the key points discussed during the Teams meeting.

Based on the meeting content, OneNote may suggest related tasks to help users stay on track with action items.

Any documents shared during the Teams meeting will be readily accessible within the corresponding OneNote notes.

It can improve efficiency by automating these tasks, allowing users to focus on active participation. AI-generated summaries can provide a clear and concise overview of discussed topics, enhancing clarity.

Moreover, suggested tasks can help users track and complete follow-up items arising from the meeting, streamlining action management. All relevant meeting details, including shared documents, will be located in a single, convenient location within OneNote, providing centralized information access.

The feature, identified by ID 388747, was added to the roadmap on March 15, 2024, and is slated for general availability rollout starting in April 2024. It will be available on the desktop platform across Microsoft’s worldwide standard multi-tenant cloud instances.