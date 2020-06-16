Nintendo has quietly released a brand new game called Jump Rope Challenge on the Nintendo eShop, meaning Switch owners can now grab their Joy-Cons and quite literally jump for joy.

As you might guess from the name, Jump Rope Challenge is all about jumping rope virtually. You hold a Joy-Con in each hand and jump until you’ve had enough. A second player can also join in, with each player holding one Joy-Con.

The game comes courtesy of a few Nintendo developers who are working from home in Japan during the lockdown and who wanted to add “quick and fun physical movement into their daily life.” It’s also a great – and free! – alternative to Nintendo’s incredibly popular Ring Fit Adventure.

If you’re unable to jump for whatever reason, you can also move your arms or bend your knees to play.

Jump Rope Challenge is completely free to download, supports up to two players, and supports 11 different languages. The only catch is that as the Joy-Cons are required to play and as the game can’t be played in Handheld mode, Switch Lite players won’t be able to take part.

The official Nintendo page for Jump Rope Challenge also mentions that you should consult a doctor before playing if:

You are or may be pregnant,

You have heart, respiratory, back, joint or other orthopedic conditions,

You have high blood pressure,

You have difficulty with physical exercise or you have been instructed to restrict physical activity.

The page also says that you should stop playing and consult a doctor immediately if you experience “excessive fatigue, shortness of breath, chest tightness, dizziness, discomfort or pain” while playing.

Jump Rope Challenge is out now. It’s a limited-time release, only being available until the end of September 2020, so if you’re into cute bunnies and jumping rope, head over to the eShop and get it for yourself for the low low price of free. Happy gaming!