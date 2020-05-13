You can now bring a bit of Nintendo cheer to your desktop with a series of free wallpapers featuring art and screenshots from games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.

All of the wallpapers are completely free and measure in at 1920 x 1080p. While the dimensions aren’t exactly great for those using Ultra 4K Super HD desktops with five monitors, they’ll do for anyone who just wants a splash of Nintendo on their computer. You could even use them as backgrounds for video calls.

Add some Nintendo fun to your desktop by downloading these wallpapers – and many more – from our website! Download them here: https://t.co/wpFhg0R1ar pic.twitter.com/COo0DJIa0v — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 13, 2020

You can find a complete list of all featured games below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

ARMS

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Kirby Star Allies

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

You can download the wallpapers either one-by-one using the Nintendo of America site or, if you’re into being organised, the Nintendo UK site conveniently has a zipped folder for each game. Each wallpaper is a JPEG and is exactly the same size regardless of which site you use.

In related news, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can add a hint of Xbox to their island with in-game clothing designs straight from the team at Xbox. The two designs consist of a Green Reflection short-sleeve tee and an Open Box sweater.