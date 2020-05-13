You can now bring a bit of Nintendo cheer to your desktop with a series of free wallpapers featuring art and screenshots from games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.

All of the wallpapers are completely free and measure in at 1920 x 1080p. While the dimensions aren’t exactly great for those using Ultra 4K Super HD desktops with five monitors, they’ll do for anyone who just wants a splash of Nintendo on their computer. You could even use them as backgrounds for video calls.

You can find a complete list of all featured games below.

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • ARMS
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee
  • Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
  • Splatoon 2
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2

You can download the wallpapers either one-by-one using the Nintendo of America site or, if you’re into being organised, the Nintendo UK site conveniently has a zipped folder for each game. Each wallpaper is a JPEG and is exactly the same size regardless of which site you use.

In related news, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can add a hint of Xbox to their island with in-game clothing designs straight from the team at Xbox. The two designs consist of a Green Reflection short-sleeve tee and an Open Box sweater.

