Corporate Vice President Julia White is leaving Microsoft

Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President Julia White is leaving the company after 20 years. For the past 5 years, Julia was leading the product marketing for Azure, Developer Tools and Servers. Julia White first joined Microsoft as a Product Manager in 2001.

SAP today announced that Julia White is joining its company as chief marketing and solutions officer. SAP mentioned that White will strengthen the company’s go-to-market approach with a focus on product, industry and digital marketing, as well as focus on bridging customer and ecosystem needs with product development.

Early this week, we reported about another high profile exit at Microsoft. Brad Anderson, Corporate Vice President of the Commercial Management Experiences team, is leaving Microsoft. At Microsoft, Brad was responsible for deploying the Microsoft 365 Modern Workplace, as well as engineering/defining/delivering commercial Windows, management, and security of PCs and mobile devices. After 17 years at Microsoft, Brad Anderson is joining Qualtrics as President of Products & Services.

Source: SAP