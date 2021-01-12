CVP Brad Anderson is leaving Microsoft

Brad Anderson, Corporate Vice President of the Commercial Management Experiences team, is leaving Microsoft. At Microsoft, Brad was responsible for deploying the Microsoft 365 Modern Workplace, as well as engineering/defining/delivering commercial Windows, management, and security of PCs and mobile devices. After 17 years at Microsoft, Brad Anderson is joining Qualtrics as President of Products & Services.

“My new role, as President of Products & Services at Qualtrics brings an opportunity to dig in, learn more & contribute to the category of Experience Management (XM) that Qualtrics is defining and building. It also presents an opportunity to return to my hometown in Utah & help accelerate the growth of the tech sector of Silicon Slopes in addition to Seattle,” wrote Brad Anderson on his LinkedIn page.

In 2019, Qualtrics was acquired by SAP. Last year, SAP announced its intent to take Qualtrics public.

Source: LinkedIn