Surface Duo 2 code-name leaked

by Surur

 

Microsoft is yet to release the Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone, but already the rumours are starting about its successor, the presumed Surface Duo 2.

Today WalkingCat leaked the code-name of the device – Zeta.

Zeta is a letter of the Greek alphabet, but we have to wonder if the inspiration may not be the famous triple-folding smartphone we have been hearing about from other OEMs.

In any case, what is really obvious is that the next Surface Duo needs to have 5G, and that a camera upgrade would go far to helping separate those interested from their money.

What do our readers want in a Surface Duo 2? Let us know below.

via WBI

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments