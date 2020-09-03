Surface Duo 2 code-name leaked

Microsoft is yet to release the Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone, but already the rumours are starting about its successor, the presumed Surface Duo 2.

Today WalkingCat leaked the code-name of the device – Zeta.

Zeta = Duo 2 🙂 https://t.co/qmZFcCspoE — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) September 3, 2020

Zeta is a letter of the Greek alphabet, but we have to wonder if the inspiration may not be the famous triple-folding smartphone we have been hearing about from other OEMs.

In any case, what is really obvious is that the next Surface Duo needs to have 5G, and that a camera upgrade would go far to helping separate those interested from their money.

What do our readers want in a Surface Duo 2? Let us know below.

via WBI