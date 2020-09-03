Surface Duo 2 code-name leaked

Microsoft is yet to release the Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone, but already the rumours are starting about its successor, the presumed Surface Duo 2.
Today WalkingCat leaked the code-name of the device – Zeta.
Zeta = Duo 2 🙂 https://t.co/qmZFcCspoE
— Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) September 3, 2020
Zeta is a letter of the Greek alphabet, but we have to wonder if the inspiration may not be the famous triple-folding smartphone we have been hearing about from other OEMs.
In any case, what is really obvious is that the next Surface Duo needs to have 5G, and that a camera upgrade would go far to helping separate those interested from their money.
What do our readers want in a Surface Duo 2? Let us know below.
via WBI
Comments