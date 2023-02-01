Windows 10 licenses are no longer available on Microsoft website today, January 31

It’s official: Microsoft is no longer offering Windows 10 product keys on its product pages, even if it is just January 31.

Microsoft informed its customers about the move in January, saying that the last day it would offer its Windows 10 downloads would be at the end of the said month. However, while it is still technically January 31 in some parts of the world, accessing the page for Windows 10 licenses is no longer possible. Specifically, visiting Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro product pages now leads users to Windows 11 product page.

This means bad news for individuals hoping to get their last-minute shopping to build a Windows 10 PC. Fortunately, Windows 10 licenses will still be offered by third-party retailers, though the availability of the said product wouldn’t forever be ample.

On the other hand, while the product will no longer be offered on the Microsoft website, Windows 10 users will still be able to use their OS, as the EOS date of Windows 10 PCs is in 2025.

“Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025,” Microsoft assures.

Microsoft’s move to cut Windows 10 downloads on its sites came as it continuously pushes more users to embrace its newest OS, Windows 11. Currently, Windows 10 still has the biggest Windows version market share worldwide at 68.75%. Meanwhile, Windows 11, despite getting frequent updates and new features, still sits at 18.13%.