Microsoft will no longer offer Windows 10 download from next month

Windows 10 was released in 2015, and users can still download it from Microsoft’s official website. However, this will no longer be the case from next month, as the software giant has officially notified that it will offer the Windows 10 download for sale until January 31.

Since Windows 10 licenses will no longer be available for purchase from next, the only PC operating system Microsoft will offer users is Windows 11. If you are planning to build a PC with Windows 10, you have time until January 31. However, if you are already running Windows 10, the elimination of the Windows 10 license will have no impact. Windows 10 users will continue to get updates on their Windows 10 PCs until 2025, which is its end-of-support date.

However, Windows 10 licenses will still be available for purchase from third-party retailers ever after January 31. While it will give some breathing space for those who want to build a new PC next month, people will get fewer opportunities to buy new Windows 10 licenses in the future. So, even if you do not mind getting it from a third-party retailer, you better be quick!

As far as market share is concerned, Windows 10 is still the most used version of Windows, even though it has been close to two years since Microsoft released Windows 11. In Microsoft’s defense, the cancellation of Windows 10 licenses will result in faster adoption of Windows 11, thus giving a much-needed boost to its market share.

While Windows 10 has many advantages, Windows 11 offers you a modern look, lots of new features, and advanced security features. To learn more about what’s new in Windows 11, check out our detailed article on it.

Are you planning to build a new PC with Windows 10? If yes, where are you planning to buy your Windows 10 license from? Let us know in the comments section.

Via PCW