Jabra is known for its quality earbuds, and one of its truly wireless earbuds is now selling at a discounted price. The Jabra Elite Active 75t is now available at a price point of $180.32, down from $200.99 — so, that’s a decent $29.67 discount if you do the math.

The main difference between the new Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Jabra Elite 75t is the waterproof rating. The new Elite Active 75t is built with a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance and features an increased IP rating from IP56 (of the Elite Active 75t) to IP57, making them waterproof. Jabra also offers a two-year warranty against dust and sweat.

Key features:

SECURE ACTIVE FIT – We scanned thousands of ears to create the best-fitting earbuds for a sport that we’ve ever created, with a special grip coating to make sure they stay in while you move; Plus, they’re sweat proof and waterproof with IP57-rated protection

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION: With these noise cancelling earbuds, you can filter out the world and focus on your music; Use the Jabra Sound plus App to activate ANC the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and Hear Through via your Earbud button

CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLS – 4 microphones, the latest digital signal processing and pioneering beam form technology mean these Jabra earbuds offer great call quality and play music while staying connected; Plus, they’re compatible with Siri, Google, and Alexa

LONG BATTERY LIFE – With Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get up to 24 hours of battery time (ANC on) with the pocket-friendly charging case; Additionally, the Elite 75t earbuds can be wirelessly charged with the charging pad

MY SOUND IS YOUR SOUND – Our latest pioneering technology tests your hearing in the Jabra Sound plus app, and tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile; My Sound makes the music you love even better

SECURE ACTIVE FIT – We scanned thousands of ears to create the best-fitting earbuds for a sport that we’ve ever created, with a special grip coating to make sure they stay in while you move; Plus, they’re sweat proof and waterproof with IP57-rated protection

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION: With these noise cancelling earbuds, you can filter out the world and focus on your music; Use the Jabra Sound plus App to activate ANC the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and Hear Through via your Earbud button

CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLS – 4 microphones, the latest digital signal processing and pioneering beam form technology mean these Jabra earbuds offer great call quality and play music while staying connected; Plus, they’re compatible with Siri, Google, and Alexa

LONG BATTERY LIFE – With Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get up to 24 hours of battery time (ANC on) with the pocket-friendly charging case; Additionally, the Elite 75t earbuds can be wirelessly charged with the charging pad

MY SOUND IS YOUR SOUND – Our latest pioneering technology tests your hearing in the Jabra Sound plus app, and tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile; My Sound makes the music you love even better

The Jabra Elite Active 75t is available in seven colors. You can buy the truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price here from Amazon.