New Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds features active noise cancellation and compact design

Jabra today announced the new Jabra Elite 85t, the successor to the popular Elite 75t model. The Jabra Elite 85t features Active Noise Cancellation without compromising on the size. The dual chipset in the earbuds deliver strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing. The Elite 85t also comes with the 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside) for great call quality.

The 12mm speakers on the Elite 85t will deliver great sound and powerful bass. Jabra claims that Elite 85t will offer up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

These are some of the smallest earbuds that offer premium ANC to create your private, quite space and delivers HearThrough to let you hear your surroundings – both features fully adjustable and with extra focus on natural sound performance and limited occlusion (blockage/closure), achieved via the semi-open design and multiple ANC microphones.

Jabra Elite 85t features:

Compact design and oval silicon EarGels™ for a secure seal and comfortable fit

Dedicated ANC chip which is more efficient in removing surrounding noises

6-microphone call technology and wind protection for superior calls wherever you are

4-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and the outside of the earbuds

12mm speakers for big sound and powerful bass

Semi-open design with natural hear through

Adjustable ANC with dual sliders from full ANC to full HearThrough

IPX4-rated durability and 2-year warranty* against dust and water

Up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on, 7 hours battery on a single charge and 31 hours with ANC off

Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers

Customizable equalizer in the Sound+ App makes your music sound even better

Voice assistant enabled. Elite 85t works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

‘MyControls’ to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualized sound

The new Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds will be available for $229 from November 2020. The earbuds will be available in Titanium/Black from November 2020, and Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey from January 2021.

Today, Jabra also announced that it will deliver a new firmware update that will bring Active Noise Cancellation to its existing Jabra Elite 75t earbuds. You can read about it here.

Source: Jabra