Jabra Elite 75t is getting Active Noise Cancellation feature via free firmware update

Back in September 2019, Jabra announced Elite 75t, the successor to the popular Elite 65t true wireless earbuds. The Jabra Elite 75t came with several new improvements including better battery life, improved comfort and fit, and more. Today, Jabra announced that it will deliver a new firmware update that will bring Active Noise Cancellation to existing Jabra Elite 75t earbuds.

Thanks to the superior digital audio processor that is already available in Elite 75t, Jabra was able to deliver ANC to a year old project. This free upgrade is being made available to users through Jabra’s engineering on Qualcomm technology.

Also, the new Jabra Elite 75t series will also be available to purchase with ANC as standard from October 2020. Jabra mentioned that the ANC enabled models will also continue to have IP55/IP57 rated durability, and a two-year warranty. With ANC on, battery will be 5.5 hrs on a single charge (24 hrs in total with charging case), and with ANC off it will be the existing 7.5 hrs and 28 hrs in total.

The updates to the Elite 75t series – both Active and non-Active – will happen via a firmware update in the Sound+ app. Jabra is the first company to deliver ANC on an existing true wireless product line, creating one of the broadest true wireless ANC line-ups in the market. All based on the miniaturisation standards the market has come to expect from Jabra.

You can buy Jabra Elite 75t from Amazon here for $149. Jabra today also announced Jabra Elite 85t, the successor to the popular Elite 75t earbuds. You can read about it here.

Source: Jabra