Jabra announces Elite 7 Pro truly wireless earbuds with revolutionary call performance

Jabra today announced Elite 7 Pro truly wireless earbuds with revolutionary call performance and incredible battery life. The new Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology combines four powerful microphones with an advanced Voice Pick Up (VPU) sensor in each bud to deliver great call quality. Also, Jabra promises 9 hours of battery life in the buds and up to 35 hours with the case.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro features:

Automatically activating when it’s windy, VPU sensors use bone conduction technology to transmit your voice via vibrations in your jawbone, allowing our uniquely advanced algorithms to detect and cancel wind and other disruptive noise for the clearest voice experience, literally anywhere.

Simply tap the button, and let the powerful adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) block out the world, freeing you (and whatever you’re listening to) to go anywhere.

HearThrough technology uses the built-in microphones to pick up the sounds around you and play them in your ears, so you can select the sounds that matter. With our adjustable ANC and HearThrough technology, you’re in complete control of how you hear (or don’t hear) your surroundings.

We’ve redefined what’s possible in a tiny true wireless earbud, completely re-engineering the 6mm custom speakers, refining and optimizing their speaker performance, and meticulously positioning the internal components to eliminate sound distortion.

These clever little buds can automatically adjust your sound to your unique hearing profile, for music like you’ve never heard it before, while a customizable equalizer lets you further fine-tune your sound to your liking.

Elite 7 Pro is the latest in six generations of ground-breaking miniaturized tech, benefitting from over 150 years of audio expertise. To design Elite 7 Pro, we started from the very beginning, using data from 62,000 ear scans to create the perfectly shaped bud. With a clean, elegant, minimalist profile and a body designed to sit more snugly in the ear, Elite 7 Pro is a true feat of miniaturization.

We’ve also engineered a pioneering new EarGel design, varying the thickness of the outer gel for each size, and crafting a more tapered, rounded tip, allowing us to deliver a fit that’s been anatomically optimized to fit your ear perfectly.

16% smaller than our previous smallest earbuds, and exceptionally lightweight at just 5.4g each, these ultra-compact buds offer maximum comfort for maximum wear.

Elite 7 Pro features a re-engineered battery and our advanced efficiency technology, giving you up to 9 hours in the buds and up to 35 hours with the case, even if you’re using ANC all day. And if you do get caught out, a speedy 5-minute fast charge gets you more than an hour of power.

With mono mode, you can use either earbud independently. Keep an ear out by only using one bud, or take one out for a chat with a colleague.

You can even extend your battery life by charging the one you’re not using, giving you even more time for your Friday playlist when you’re done for the day.

Using the adjustable sliders in the Jabra Sound+ app, you can choose your perfect level of both ANC and HearThrough and then use the button on your earbud to toggle instantly between them.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro will be available for $199 in three colors.

Source: Jabra