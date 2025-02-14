Is TikTok back on App Store? Good news for 170 million American users

TikTok's future is still up in the air

TikTok is finally back on the US app stores after a brief removal.

The app, used by over 170 million Americans, was taken down last month due to a law passed by Congress that called for a ban unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sold its US operations.

But, President Trump stepped in and signed an executive order that delayed the ban for 75 days, allowing more time to figure out the next steps. Following this, Apple and Google were reassured by the administration that they wouldn’t face consequences for putting the app back in their stores.

The move comes after weeks of uncertainty about TikTok’s future in the US.

Lawmakers raised concerns about the app’s potential to gather personal data for the Chinese government, a claim TikTok has denied. While TikTok’s return brings some relief, the company still faces pressure to sell its US business or face a potential ban again in April.

Trump, who initially supported a TikTok ban, has recently softened his stance. He has even suggested that the app could be sold to US companies, including tech giants like Oracle or individual investors like Elon Musk.

Microsoft is also, once again, reportedly in talks to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations, supported by President Trump, amid growing interest from U.S. companies to capitalize on TikTok’s vast user base.

Following a failed bid in 2020, the tech giant is positioning itself for a potential acquisition, with Trump suggesting a bidding war.

But, Perplexity AI has also proposed an alternative solution, offering to merge with TikTok’s U.S. operations to create a new U.S.-based company. This deal would exclude TikTok’s core algorithm but give the U.S. government a 50% stake without voting power.