What is RedNote? TikTok "refugees" swarm the Chinese platform after potential ban

Americans are flocking to RedNote, and if you’re on TikTok, you may see a lot of Americans jumping ship to the popular Chinese social media platform after the TikTok ban.

But, what is RedNote? And, most importantly, why is it popular?

With a potential TikTok ban looming by January 19 due to national security concerns, Americans are turning to RedNote, a Chinese app similar to Instagram and Pinterest, as a popular alternative.

Known in China as Xiaohongshu or “Little Red Book,” the app has surged to the top of Apple’s free social networking app rankings in the US TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, faces pressure to sell its American operations to avoid the ban.

The ban prohibits TikTok’s distribution on Apple and Google stores and restricts internet service providers from granting access. Sure, you can still access TikTok if you’ve already downloaded it, but the app would degrade over time due to a lack of support.

But RedNote’s jump in popularity proves that the government is shooting itself in its legs for banning TikTok. A big middle finger to the decision, a pseudo-phobia that was initially directed to stop Americans’ data from being stolen by the Chinese only for them to jump into an actual Chinese app.

In the most TikTok-like unserious fashion, some even made lighthearted jokes to cope with it that they were saying “goodbye to Chinese spies” who “perfected its algorithm.”

Others playfully reminded users to “be on your best behavior” since “we’re on their home.” Chinese users humorously referred to them as “TikTok refugees,” and with the app’s image support, some even portrayed themselves as Americans to seek help with English homework. Lol.

The US Supreme Court recently heard arguments regarding the TikTok ban but has yet to issue a decision. TikTok’s sister app, Lemon8, is also rapidly gaining popularity as a potential alternative, but it may face the axe under the same legislation targeting ByteDance.