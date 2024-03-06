Is Claude 3 really better than GPT-4? Promptbase's benchmarking says different

Head-to-head tests show GPT-4 Turbo edges out Claude 3 in all categories.

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rafly Gilang 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Key notes

  • Anthropic recently launched Claude 3, touted to outperform GPT-4 and Google Gemini 1.0 Ultra.
  • Posted benchmark scores indicate Claude 3 Opus excels in various areas compared to its counterparts.
  • However, further analysis suggests GPT-4 Turbo outperforms Claude 3 in direct comparisons, implying potential biases in reported results.

Anthropic has just launched Claude 3 not too long ago, its AI model that’s said to be able to beat OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google Gemini 1.0 Ultra. It comes with three variants: Claude 3 Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus, all for different uses.

In its initial announcement, the AI company says that Claude 3 is slightly superior to these two recently launched models. 

According to the posted benchmark scores, Claude 3 Opus is better in undergraduate-level knowledge (MMLU), graduate-level reasoning (GPQA), grade school math and math problem-solving, multilingual math, coding, reasoning over text, and others more than GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra and Pro.

However, that does not entirely paint the entire picture truthfully. The posted benchmark score on the announcement (especially for GPT-4) was apparently taken from GPT-4 on the release version from March 2023 last year (credits to AI enthusiast @TolgaBilge_ on X)

A tool that analyzes performance (benchmark analyzer) called Promptbase shows that GPT-4 Turbo actually does beat Claude 3 in all the tests they could directly compare them on. These tests cover things like basic math skills (GSM8K & MATH), writing code (HumanEval), reasoning over text (DROP), and a mix of other challenges.

While announcing their results, Anthropic also mentions in a footnote that their engineers were able to improve GPT-4T’s performance further by fine-tuning it specifically for the tests. This suggests the reported results might not reflect the true capabilities of the base model.

Ouch.

Rafly Gilang

Rafly Gilang Shield

Tech Reporter

Rafly is a reporter with years of journalistic experience, ranging from technology, business, social, and culture. Currently reporting news on Microsoft-related products, tech, and AI on Windows Report and MSPowerUser. Got a tip? Send it to [email protected].