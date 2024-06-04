Is ChatGPT down? OpenAI's chatbot reported an outage. Partially

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re coming across this article asking, “Is ChatGPT down?”, then, the short answer is yes. Users of OpenAI’s popular chatbot have been reporting outages on June 4, 2024, and if this applies to you too, then you’re not the only one.

According to OpenAI’s status page, the Microsoft-backed company has been “investigating the issue,” starting at about 00:21 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time). DownDetector also noticed a surge of outage reports around 02:24 AM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), and it’s still ongoing. Here’s what the OpenAI status page looks like at the time of publishing this.





Then, around 01:32 PDT, OpenAI said that it’s identified the issue and it is working to mitigate it.

Once we tried to open ChatGPT’s website (chat.openai.com), it greeted us with a message, “Bad gateway. The web server reported a bad gateway error,” with an error reference number 502. Many also reported that they’re not able to access the ChatGPT mobile app on Android and it’s stuck on the login screen.

Just a day ago (dated June 3, 2024), ChatGPT also reported two issues: slow response times and mobile image chats not working. Both of them have been resolved.

Microsoft’s popular AI tool, Copilot, also reported outages not too long ago, as well as Microsoft Bing, the search engine. Some of the Copilot capabilities, like its Designer image-generator, were also down, with some users reportedly waiting for hours to generate an image.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated once it’s resolved.