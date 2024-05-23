Is Copilot down? Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot suffers major outage

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Copilot is one of the most popular AI tool around, if not one that took the most airtime whenever Microsoft announced an AI event. The Redmond tech giant arrived big at this week’s Build 2024 conference with lots of AI-centric announcements, like the Copilot+ PCs and updates to its small Phi AI models.

But now, it seems like Copilot is suffering from an outage. Or, at least the website version of it (copilot.microsoft.com), and Bing, Microsoft’s popular search engine that has a Copilot capability.

So if you’re asking, “Is Copilot down?” The short answer you need to know is yes, and you’re not the only one. A lot of users have reported the outage on DownDetector on May 23, 2024, starting around 01:00 AM ET. Microsoft has not yet patched the issue, but as of our testing around 04:10 ET, the Copilot website is intermittently online, and Bing remains down.

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access the Microsoft Copilot service. We're working to isolate the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) May 23, 2024

The error’s message reads, “It’s not you, it’s us. Bing isn’t available right now, but everything should be back to normal very soon. 0.35677b5c.1716451300.3bd5f619”

Some people have also reported that they’ve been logged out of their accounts. The DALL-E 3 powered Image Creator from Designer seems to also be affected by this outage, according to comments reported on DownDetector.

One user says, “The CoPilot Create Designer isn’t generating images or taking a very long time to produce. I’m still waiting on images from early this morning.”

Ouch.