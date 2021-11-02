Two weeks ago Microsoft introduced a new Update Stack Package feature to the Windows 11 Dev Channel, that was designed to make it possible for Microsoft to “deliver update improvements outside of major OS updates such as new builds.”

The feature was meant to “help ensure that your PC has the highest likelihood of successfully installing new updates with the best and least disruptive experience available.”

Ironically multiple Windows Insiders are reporting difficulty installing the latest Update Stack Package.

The Update Stack Package includes a small set of update-related system files that are developed independently of the OS.

Ultimately the process should allow Microsoft to deliver an improved update experience to Windows 11 users, but it clearly needs a bit more polish itself. Microsoft says by testing this process first with Windows Insiders, they hope to expand the scope and the frequency of releases in the future.

Microsoft’s Jason Howard PM of the Insider Programme says they are actively investigating the issue.

