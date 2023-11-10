Ironical: Microsoft temporarily blocks internal access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT over security concerns

Microsoft reportedly briefly restricted internal access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, citing security and data concerns. Despite a hefty $13 billion investment in OpenAI and the integration of generative AI products into its software portfolio, Microsoft employees could not access ChatGPT on company devices.

Users attempting to use ChatGPT for approximately an hour were redirected to a notification stating that Microsoft blocked the website, CNBC reported. The internal website reportedly displayed a message from Microsoft stating,

Due to security and data concerns, a number of AI tools are no longer available for employees to use.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Microsoft initially claimed that the internal restriction was made in error when approached for comment. The company suggested that users switch to Bing Chat Enterprise, which incorporates ChatGPT Enterprise and boasts more robust privacy protections.

Microsoft’s temporary restriction on ChatGPT follows a pattern seen earlier this year when Samsung enacted a similar ban after alleged leaks of classified information. The incident raises questions about the industry’s readiness to integrate cutting-edge AI technologies responsibly.