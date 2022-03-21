iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will probably succeed last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Before the release of the rumored iPhone 14 series, a concept designer has posted a couple of concept design images of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max based on CAD renders.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max concept images show a pill shaped camera cutout as suggested by previous rumors. The pill-shaped camera cutout may be the only major design change in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max concept images also shows the square camera bump, like their predecessors, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The camera bump may be bigger this time around as tipster @apple_lab has claimed that the thickness of the camera bump may be 4.35mm as against 3.65mm in iPhone 13 Pro.

Per other rumors, Apple may completely ditch the camera bump and mimic the S22 Ultra-style camera design. But today’s concept images say otherwise. We cannot independently verify who’s right or wrong in this aspect.

As for why Apple could use a bigger camera bump, @apple_lab is of the view that since Apple is using a 48MP camera module, the camera bump has to become thicker, which also increases the overall thickness of the device.

The concept images also feature a rounded design, which is not surprising. Aside from that, the images show the Apple logo at the backside, volume rocker, power button. The ‘Pro’ and the ‘Pro Max’ iPhone 14 would be only two models to get Apple’s A16 processor, according to trusted leaker and industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The other two models, iPhone 14 and 14 Max will rock the same processor, which is the A15.

Meanwhile, Apple is rumored to release the iPhone 14 series at an event likely to happen in the month of September.