iOS Screen Time bug that allows kids access to X-rated sites isn't the first related error of its kind

When Apple first introduced the Screen Time feature years ago, the premise of it was good. It lets you control how much time you (and even your kids) spend in front of the screen, but according to a recent report, there has been a bug that some kids use this feature to open adult websites.

Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal reported that a concerned parent discovered a long-standing bug in Apple’s Screen Time controls, allowing explicit content to be accessed despite restrictions. Despite multiple reports from security researchers, Apple hadn’t addressed the issue until she reached out to them.

The worst part? It took them just a little three years for Apple to finally get their hands dirty and take a look at the issue. After that report, Apple finally took the issue seriously, and folks are expecting a fix that’ll be shipped in an upcoming iOS 17.5 update.

“We take reports of issues regarding Screen Time very seriously and have been consistently making improvements to ensure users have the best experience,” an Apple spokesperson said.

But, that’s not the only thing. Just a little while ago, Apple’s Screen Time has also reported a bug that prohibits parents from setting restrictions on their kids’ devices. It’s been patched, thankfully, but now, it seems like we’re back on ground zero.

Ouch.