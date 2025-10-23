IOS 17: How To Force Restart Your IPhone In Seconds

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Experiencing a frozen screen or unresponsive apps on your iPhone can be frustrating. Fortunately, force restarting your iPhone is a simple solution that can often resolve these issues. This process doesn’t erase your data and can quickly get your device back up and running smoothly.

This guide will walk you through the exact steps on how to force restart various iPhone models running iOS 17. Whether you have the latest iPhone 15 or an older model, the process is straightforward and can be completed in seconds.

How Do I Force Restart My iPhone Running iOS 17?

Force Restarting iPhone 8 and Later (Including iPhone SE 2nd & 3rd Generation)

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button (power button) until the Apple logo appears. Release the Side button. Your iPhone will restart.

Force Restarting iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Press and hold both the Volume Down button and the Side button (power button) simultaneously. Continue holding both buttons until the Apple logo appears. Release both buttons. Your iPhone will restart.

Force Restarting iPhone 6s and Earlier (Including iPhone SE 1st Generation)

Press and hold both the Home button and the Side button (power button) simultaneously. Continue holding both buttons until the Apple logo appears. Release both buttons. Your iPhone will restart.

Understanding the Differences Between iPhone Models

The force restart process varies slightly depending on your iPhone model. Here’s a quick comparison:

Feature iPhone 8 and Later iPhone 7/7 Plus iPhone 6s and Earlier Volume Buttons Up, Down, then Side Volume Down + Side N/A Home Button N/A N/A Home + Side Side Button Yes Yes Yes

Tips for a Successful Force Restart

Be Patient: It might take a few seconds for the Apple logo to appear after holding the buttons.

It might take a few seconds for the Apple logo to appear after holding the buttons. Press Firmly: Ensure you’re pressing the buttons firmly enough for them to register.

Ensure you’re pressing the buttons firmly enough for them to register. Check Button Functionality: If the force restart doesn’t work, double-check that your buttons are functioning correctly. A hardware issue might prevent the process from working.

If the force restart doesn’t work, double-check that your buttons are functioning correctly. A hardware issue might prevent the process from working. Charging: If your iPhone is completely unresponsive, try plugging it into a charger for a few minutes before attempting a force restart.

If your iPhone is completely unresponsive, try plugging it into a charger for a few minutes before attempting a force restart. Update: After the restart, make sure that your iOS is up to date.

What to do if force restart does not fix the issue?

If a force restart doesn’t solve the problem, consider these steps:

Check for iOS Updates: Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Free Up Storage: Insufficient storage can cause performance issues. Delete unnecessary files and apps.

Insufficient storage can cause performance issues. Delete unnecessary files and apps. Reset All Settings: This will revert your settings to default without erasing your data. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset All Settings.

This will revert your settings to default without erasing your data. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset All Settings. Restore from Backup: If the issue persists, restore your iPhone from a recent backup using iTunes or iCloud.

If the issue persists, restore your iPhone from a recent backup using iTunes or iCloud. Contact Apple Support: If none of the above steps work, there might be a hardware issue. Contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store for further assistance.

Getting Your iPhone Back on Track

Force restarting your iPhone is a quick and effective way to resolve many common issues. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily get your device back to its optimal state in seconds.

FAQ

Will a force restart delete my data? No, a force restart will not delete any of your data. It simply restarts the operating system.

What if my iPhone is still unresponsive after a force restart? Try connecting your iPhone to a charger. If it remains unresponsive, contact Apple Support.

How often should I force restart my iPhone? You should only force restart your iPhone when it becomes unresponsive or experiences significant performance issues.

Is a force restart the same as a regular restart? No, a force restart is different from a regular restart. A force restart interrupts the current processes and forces the device to reboot, while a regular restart goes through a normal shutdown and startup sequence.

Why is my iPhone freezing so often? Frequent freezing can be due to various reasons, including software bugs, low storage, or app conflicts. Ensure your iOS is updated and consider managing your storage and app usage.

Related reading