5 Top Check Printing Software Options

Choosing the right check printing software is crucial for businesses of all sizes. It streamlines financial processes, reduces errors, and enhances security. This article explores five of the best check printing software options available, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Selecting the appropriate software can significantly impact your business operations. We’ll delve into the capabilities of each option, ensuring you find a solution that meets your specific needs and budget. From ease of use to advanced security features, we’ll cover everything you need to know.

Which Check Printing Software is Right for You?

Checkeeper

Checkeeper is a cloud-based check printing solution designed for small businesses and freelancers. It allows you to print checks on demand from anywhere, eliminating the need for pre-printed checks. Checkeeper integrates seamlessly with popular accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero, making it easy to manage your finances.

Checkeeper simplifies the check printing process by providing a user-friendly interface and customizable templates. You can easily add your company logo and other branding elements to your checks, creating a professional look. The software also offers features like check tracking and reporting, giving you better visibility into your financial transactions.

Cloud-based accessibility

Integration with accounting software

Customizable check templates

Check tracking and reporting

Pricing: Starts at $14.99 per month.

VersaCheck

VersaCheck is a comprehensive check printing solution that offers both software and hardware options. It allows you to print checks on blank check stock, saving you money on pre-printed checks. VersaCheck also includes features like MICR encoding and fraud prevention, ensuring the security of your financial transactions.

VersaCheck is designed for businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large corporations. The software offers a wide range of features, including check design, check management, and reporting. VersaCheck also provides excellent customer support, making it easy to get help when you need it.

MICR encoding

Fraud prevention features

Check design and management

Customer support

Pricing: Starts at $29.99.

OnlineCheckWriter.com

OnlineCheckWriter.com is a cloud-based platform that provides a complete check printing and payment solution. It allows you to print checks, send ACH payments, and manage your invoices all in one place. OnlineCheckWriter.com integrates with popular accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero, making it easy to streamline your financial processes.

OnlineCheckWriter.com simplifies the check printing process by providing a user-friendly interface and customizable templates. You can easily add your company logo and other branding elements to your checks, creating a professional look. The software also offers features like check tracking and reporting, giving you better visibility into your financial transactions.

Cloud-based platform

ACH payments

Invoice management

Integration with accounting software

Pricing: Starts at $39 per month.

CheckBuilderPro

CheckBuilderPro is a check printing software designed for Mac users. It allows you to print checks on blank check stock, saving you money on pre-printed checks. CheckBuilderPro includes features like MICR encoding and fraud prevention, ensuring the security of your financial transactions.

CheckBuilderPro is designed for small businesses and freelancers who use Macs. The software offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, including check design, check management, and reporting. CheckBuilderPro also provides excellent customer support, making it easy to get help when you need it.

MICR encoding

Fraud prevention features

Check design and management

Customer support for Mac

Pricing: $99.99 (one-time purchase).

Print Checks Pro

Print Checks Pro is a check printing software designed for Windows users. It allows you to print checks on blank check stock, saving you money on pre-printed checks. Print Checks Pro includes features like MICR encoding and fraud prevention, ensuring the security of your financial transactions.

Print Checks Pro is designed for small businesses and freelancers who use Windows. The software offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, including check design, check management, and reporting. Print Checks Pro also provides excellent customer support, making it easy to get help when you need it.

MICR encoding

Fraud prevention features

Check design and management

Customer support for Windows

Pricing: $49.95 (one-time purchase).

Feature Comparison

Feature Checkeeper VersaCheck OnlineCheckWriter.com CheckBuilderPro Print Checks Pro Cloud-Based Yes No Yes No No MICR Encoding Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Accounting Integration Yes Limited Yes Limited Limited Pricing $14.99/mo $29.99 $39/mo $99.99 $49.95

Tips

Consider your business needs: Evaluate your check printing volume, accounting software integration requirements, and security needs before choosing a software.

Evaluate your check printing volume, accounting software integration requirements, and security needs before choosing a software. Take advantage of free trials: Most check printing software providers offer free trials. Use these trials to test the software and see if it meets your needs.

Most check printing software providers offer free trials. Use these trials to test the software and see if it meets your needs. Read customer reviews: Before making a purchase, read customer reviews to get an idea of the software’s usability, customer support, and overall satisfaction.

Before making a purchase, read customer reviews to get an idea of the software’s usability, customer support, and overall satisfaction. Ensure MICR compliance: Make sure that the software you choose supports MICR encoding to ensure that your checks are accepted by banks.

Simplifying Check Payments

Selecting the right check printing software can streamline your business’s financial processes and improve efficiency. By considering your specific needs and budget, you can find a solution that helps you manage your finances more effectively.

FAQ

What is MICR encoding?

MICR (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition) encoding is a technology used to print characters on checks using magnetic ink. This allows banks to automatically read and process checks, reducing errors and speeding up the clearing process.

Can I print checks on regular paper?

No, you should print checks on blank check stock that is specifically designed for check printing. This paper is thicker and more secure than regular paper, and it is designed to work with MICR encoding.

Do I need a special printer to print checks?

While you can use a standard laser printer to print checks, it is recommended to use a printer that is specifically designed for check printing. These printers often include features like MICR toner and fraud prevention, ensuring the security of your financial transactions.

What accounting software do these programs integrate with?

Many check printing software options integrate with popular accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero. Check the software’s compatibility list to ensure it integrates with your accounting system.

How do I ensure my printed checks are secure?

To ensure your printed checks are secure, use MICR encoding, print on blank check stock, and store your check stock in a secure location. You should also regularly monitor your bank accounts for any unauthorized transactions.

