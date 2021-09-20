iOS 15 update comes with this cool drag and drop feature

by Pradeep

 

Apple iOS 15 beta

Drag and drop is an easy, intuitive UX for users. Typically, users use drag and drop feature when they want to move, copy or insert text, photos, video, audio, or other content across apps. With the Apple iOS 15 update released today, users can hold the content they want to copy or move using a finger and use another finger to switch to the app where they want to drop the content. Check out the video demo of the new UX below.

Source: Marcos

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments