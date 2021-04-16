Intel is currently developing their 12th gen processor series, Alder Lake. We have had some detail regarding the new processor leak already, and today we have a bit more, courtesy of leaker HXL on twitter.

He posted the following image of a slide detailing Intel’s workstation product roadmap.

The roadmap notes we can expect Alder Lake-S processors to become available in Q3 2021 for entry-level work stations or high-end desktops.

Alder Lake-S will feature 16 cores and will require the W680 chipset, on the LGA 1700 socket.

The regular Alder Lake processor may support DDR 4 RAM and be aimed at the mainstream market, while the S version may support DDR5 and be aimed at the workstation market.

From the information leaked earlier, Alder Lake should offer a 20% higher single-threaded performance and 100% increase in multithreaded performance, possible due to more cores being available. The processor will support ‘Hardware Guided Scheduling’ (HGS), which works with the Windows 10 scheduler to intelligently assign tasks to cores and threads.

via Neowin