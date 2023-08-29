Intel Meteor Lake AI: New chip promises better battery life by 15%

Intel is using AI to improve the power management of its upcoming Intel Meteor Lake CPUs. The company says that this will lead to better battery life for laptops and more responsive performance overall.

As initially reported by PC World from the Hot Chips 2023 conference, this is the first Intel CPU to use a new AI-powered power management system. This system uses machine learning to learn how users interact with their computers. Then, this information will be used to determine the best time to switch between high-power and low-power states.

Intel says that this new system will improve battery life by up to 15%. It will also make laptops more responsive, as the CPU will be able to react more quickly to user input.

In other words, the new AI-powered system has taught itself in a more in-depth way to hone the transitions between power states, resulting in lower power consumption. This is known as Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling, or DVFS.

Intel’s Meteor Lake will be released in September 2024.