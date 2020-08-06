MediaTek T700 5G modem testing completed, will power 5G PCs in early 2021

Back in November 2019, Intel announced a partnership with MediaTek to bring 5G PCs to the market. As part of this partnership, Intel will certify a 5G solution specification and a 5G modem from MediaTek. Intel also mentioned that it will offer optimization and validation across the platform and provide system integration and co-engineering support to further enable Windows OEMs to build 5G PCs.

Today, MediaTek announced the successful development and certification of its 5G modem data card. MediaTek’s T700 5G modem has completed 5G standalone (SA) calls in real world test scenarios.

The MediaTek T700 modem supports non-standalone and standalone Sub-6 5G network architectures to deliver consistently faster speeds and more reliable connectivity.

“A successful partnership is measured byÂ execution, and we’re excitedÂ to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter. Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate.Â Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” saidÂ Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

HP and Dell will be the first Windows OEMs to deliver 5G PCs based on MediaTek 5G modems and the PCs are expected to be available in early 2021.

Source: MediaTek