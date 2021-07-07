Intel discontinues Lakefield processors which featured 3D packaging technology

Back in 2019, Intel first revealed Lakefield mobile processor which combines a hybrid CPU with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology allowing OEMs like Microsoft to design new thin-and-light form factors. In fact, Microsoft announced Surface Neo based on this processor.

This new processor is built on latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, so it achieves a significant reduction in standby power, core area (12x12x1 mm) and package height when compared to previous generations of technology.

Samsung Galaxy Book S was the first device that came to market with this new hybrid processor from Intel. Later, Lenovo released ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC, based on this processor.

Intel has now announced that it is discontinuing Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology (official name of Lakefield processors). Here’s why Intel is discontinuing Lakefield processors:

Market demand for the products have shifted to other Intel products.

If Microsoft decides to bring back Surface Neo in the future, it must look for an equivalent processor in the ARM ecosystem.

Source: Intel