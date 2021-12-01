It seems Intel is set to retake the PC performance crown convincingly with its 12 generation Alder Lake processors, even in the affordable price segment.

A leaked sample of the Core i3-1200 version of the processor has been benchmarked by Chinese hardware site XFASTEST and it crushes the competition in the price segment.

When compared to AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen 3 3300X and 3100 DIY CPUs, the Intel Core i3-1200 processor paired with the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E DDR4 motherboard outperformed the AMD processors in most benchmarks as can be seen below:

The Core i3 processor with 60W PL1 and 77W PL2 rating appears to be a 4-core, 8-thread SKU, and outdid the AMD parts not only when it came to performance, but also offered better temperature management and heat dissipation, despite not having any low-power cores.

The Core i3-12100 will supposedly retail for around 1,000 HKD, which translates to $128.32, making it the clear entry-level king.

Read more at XFASTEST’s website here.

via Neowin