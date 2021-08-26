Intel releases new beta graphics driver with support for Psychonauts 2 and support for Windows Subsystem for Linux

Intel yesterday released a new beta graphics driver (30.0.100.9862). This new driver update brings support for Psychonauts 2. Also, Intel has included improvements for developers using Windows Subsystem for Linux. Find the highlights of this new driver release below:
- Support for Psychonauts 2, released today on 8/25/21.
- Intermittent crashes fixed in Ark: Survival Evolved, Doom Eternal, and Horizon Zero Dawn.
- Minor graphics anomalies fixed in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Deus Ex Mankind Divided (DX12), and Horizon Zero Dawn*(DX12).
- GPU Support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) on Intel® Iris® Xe discrete graphics.
Source: Intel
