Instagram is one of the best social media platforms for creators. However, it can also be a stressful environment due to the number of trolls in the community. The same goes for other social media platforms. The unkind words and hostility of these users are prevalent in the comment section of posts but more specifically… in live streams. With this, the companies saw the need for moderation features in their platforms.

Moderation is already being implemented on live streaming platforms, such as YouTube and Twitch. Facebook, Instagram’s sister company, even allows the live stream host to add moderators and kick out trolls. On the other hand, Instagram, which launched its Live Video feature in November 2016, just offered the feature to add mods this year. Indeed, that’s after six years, which is a bit too late. Nonetheless, it is something to celebrate as it will now make the platform a safer place for content creators and users.

This new update from Instagram will let Live Creators finally choose their moderators when they launch live streams. The features are almost just the same as what Facebook Live is offering.

“We’re launching Live Moderator on Instagram Live, where creators can assign a mod and give them the power to report comments, remove viewers from Live, and turn off comments for a viewer,” said Instagram on its post.

This new feature can be accessed by tapping the three dots in the comment bar during Live video streaming. Once the creators enabled this, they will be asked to choose their moderators. The platform will present some suggested accounts, but you can search for a specific account to moderate your live stream.