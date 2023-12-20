Instagram might soon scroll Reels for you so you don't have to

As seen on Twitter (now X), there might be a new feature on Instagram soon, Next Reel Reminder. This feature discreetly informs users when their current Reel is about to end, showcasing a preview of the next one and automatically beginning playback after a brief countdown.

Next reel reminder.

If a #Instagram reel is watched more than once, the reminder bar shows that the next reel will come in seconds!

6 sec after the reminder bar comes, the next reel is auto scrolled. If you want to watch reel again and again, tap 'Cancel' to stop auto scrolling. pic.twitter.com/fOk7QdwCLF — Faslu ???? (@_Faslu_) December 20, 2023

Not much information is available at this time. However, here is what is known about it:

After finishing a Reel, a bar will appear at the bottom of the screen, showing a timer and a preview of the next Reel in line.

This timer counts from 6 seconds, indicating the imminent start of the next Reel.

To view the current Reel again, users can tap “Cancel” on the reminder bar instead of automatically moving to the next.

If this is the case, I believe it adds an extra step of tapping “cancel” to watch the Reel again. However, we are already scrolling to the next Reel whenever we want to see the next one, so this new functionality could benefit those who prefer continuous scrolling.

Instagram, which is also testing a new interface for its app on Android tablets, should provide a toggle to replay Reels for users who like to rewatch the Reels on repeat.

Whether it significantly impacts viewing habits remains to be seen, but the Next Reel Reminder offers a subtle and convenient way to explore more Reels content.