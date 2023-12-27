Instagram is working on profile sharing to Stories on Android

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Instagram is working on a new feature allowing users to share other people’s profiles to their Stories on Android.

When the feature is rolled out, users can tap on the three dots menu at the top of someone’s profile and then select “Share to Story.” This will add the person’s profile picture and username to your Story, along with a link to their profile, like a tapable banner.

There are several benefits to this new feature. For example, it will be a handy way to give your followers a quick glimpse into someone else’s content and give them a reason to check out their profile. It could also be a great way to discover new and interesting content on Instagram.

#Instagram is working to add the ability to share someone else's profile in Stories on #Android as well ? pic.twitter.com/82ylRbWEC4 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 27, 2023

It’s important to remember that anyone you share a profile with will be able to see all of that person’s public content and yet test if private profiles are sharable or not.

Overall, I think this is a positive addition to Instagram, and I’m excited to see how the user base uses it.