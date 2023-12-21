Meta leaving no stone unturned in turning WhatsApp into Instagram, testing channel post into status

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

To further integrate its social media platforms, Meta is testing a new feature that allows users to share snippets of WhatsApp channel posts within their statuses. This follows a trend of Instagram-inspired additions to WhatsApp, prompting questions about potential benefits and concerns regarding platform identity.

Currently, in limited testing, the new functionality would enable users to share excerpts of channel posts as temporary story updates on their WhatsApp statuses. Like Instagram stories, these snippets would disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp will create a story post. This is quite similar to Instagram where people can share channel posts as a story. pic.twitter.com/KfEfpLzhgW — Saadh Jawwadh (@SaadhJawwadh) December 21, 2023

Features like polls, avatars, and status updates (akin to Instagram stories) have already transitioned from Instagram to WhatsApp.

While some features, such as view-once messages, can be useful in chats. However, not all Instagram-inspired additions are equally important or appealing to everyone. In my experience, the numerous new features on WhatsApp have had a negative impact on my messaging experience. They have made the app feel cluttered and have diluted the core messaging functionality that originally drew me to the platform. Also, because I didn’t have any other option.

Regardless of its success, Meta’s strategy of merging features across its platforms raises questions about the future of its offerings and their ability to maintain distinct identities amidst increasing homogenization.