Instagram has been pretty busy lately as the company has been working on improving the platform for the users. It looks like Instagram will soon allow users to remove followers with ease.

The new feature was first spotted by Jane Wong and shows a convenient way to remove your Instagram followers when visiting their profile. According to Jane, the feature will allow users to easily remove followers as they don’t have to go through their follower list to fine and remove followers. The screenshot shared by Jane confirms that the feature won’t notify the other person that they have been removed and won’t be able to see your posts and stories anymore. This feature could come in handy if you have got an annoying follower or a stalker.

The current ways of removing followers would be either 1. Going to your own followers list, search the specific follower, and remove them from the list, or 2. Blocking the follower and then unblock them This feature makes the process more streamlined — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 22, 2020

Jane noted that the feature is currently available for iOS and the aforementioned feature is aimed at Android users. While the feature will be useful for users, there’s no way of knowing if or when it will make it to the public Instagram app.