Fortnite unveiled its new Imposters mode yesterday which looks an awful lot like the indie hit Among Us, and its developers, InnerSloth, aren’t too happy about the similarities.

While social deduction games are hardly a brand new concept, even Among Us has been out since 2018 before it rose to popularity last year, Fortnite’s Imposters mode feels a little more than just similar to InnerSloth’s indie darling, as people, and the games developers, have been keen to point out across Twitter.

Gary Porter, one of Among Us’ programmers announced his frustrations on Twitter showing the similarities between the game’s maps, alongside other users drawing direct comparisons, while also making a tongue in cheek comment that “it’s okay tho they flipped electrical and medbay and connected security to the cafeteria.”

It’s not just the layout of the maps which is similar, as Fortnite appears to have lifted the core conceit of Among Us right out of the game. In Fortnite’s Imposters mode, you play as a gaggle of eight agents who’ve got to maintain the bridge by completing tasks, while two imposters try and disrupt proceedings by covertly killing everyone.

Just as it happens in Among Us, players come together in discussions to accuse one another and vote out who they hope is the imposter. It’s all classic social deduction gameplay that we’ve seen in Town of Salem, Werewolf, and Secret Hitler, but Fortnite’s interpretation is undeniably similar to InnerSloth’s.

Among Us community director Victoria Tran also expressed her frustrations at Epic Games, writing on Twitter that “it would’ve been really, really cool to collab haha. Just sad indie hours rn.”

With Among Us already having 15 player lobbies, and a lot more content coming in the future such as new roles, hopefully, there will be enough to keep both games interesting enough in their own rights.