Fortnite has removed the recently released Bear Hug emote, released as part of the Rift Tour concert, due to the emote occasionally leaving players in a not safe for work position.

Despite hugging hardly being a complex task, the offending Bear Hug emote, which was available in Fortnite’s in-game item shop priced at 200 V-Bucks, had the propensity to bug out, leaving characters in compromising positions during the emote.

Thankfully Epic Games has quickly pulled the synched emote after discovering the problem, but the internet being the internet means of course people have already documented the unsavoury hugs.

With a huge amount of attention currently on Fortnite thanks to the upcoming Rift Tour concert featuring Ariana Grande, this is hardly the time that Epic Games wants an unsavoury emote to be happening.

Hopefully, Epic Games can fix the emote, designed to commemorate the Rift Tour concert, before it officially begins just a few hours from now on Friday, August 6 at 6 PM ET. If’s not back up in time, players will have to settle for showing off with the other commemorative items such as the free Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella, or the 2000 V-Buck Ariana Grande skin.