Microsoft brings improved inking experience to Microsoft Edge web browser

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Edge Themes

Microsoft recently announced new improvements that are coming to the inking experience inside Microsoft Edge.

First, Microsoft has fixed the jittery ink stroke issue on PDF documents. You can now enjoy smoother strokes on the latest Canary and Dev channels. Microsoft will improve the quality of inking experience by improving latency further in the future updates.

Second, Microsoft has added the ability to switch off inking with touch automatically if it detects a digital pen being used for inking. This feature will enable users to scroll web pages with their finger while inking with pen. Microsoft has also added a button in the UI called “Draw with touch” to manually enable or disable inking with touch.

Source: Microsoft

