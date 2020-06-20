The Ultimate Edition of Injustice: Gods Among Us is currently free on PC, PlayStation 4, and both Xbox One and Xbox 360, for anyone who enjoys a bit of DC Comics-themed fighting.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios all the way back in 2013, Injustice: Gods Among Us features multiple characters from the DC Comics roster and is set in a parallel universe within the DC Comics’ Multiverse.

After Superman is tricked by the Joker into killing Lois Lane and destroying Metropolis, Batman summons alternate-universe counterparts of his colleagues in an attempt to stop Superman from devolving into any further tyranny. Long story short: Go punch Superman.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition enhances the bold new franchise to the fighting game genre from NetherRealm Studios. Featuring six new playable characters, over 30 new skins, and 60 new S.T.A.R. Labs missions, this edition packs a punch. In addition to DC Comics icons such as Batman, The Joker, Green Lantern, The Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman, the latest title from the award-winning studio presents a deep original story. Heroes and villains will engage in epic battles on a massive scale in a world where the line between good and evil has been blurred.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition is only free until June 25th/26th (depending on your timezone), so we recommend picking it up as soon as possible.

You can pick up the PC version of the game on Steam here, the PlayStation 4 version of the game here, and the Xbox 360 version of the game here. Xbox One owners can pick up and play the Xbox 360 version of the game thanks to Xbox’s Backward Compatibility program.