Immersive Reader feature now available in Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android

Back in May 2021, Microsoft announced that Immersive Reader is coming to Microsoft Teams mobile apps. Today, Microsoft announced the roll out of Immersive Reader feature in Microsoft Teams iOS and Android apps.
With Immersive Reader, you can hear posts, chat messages, and assignments read aloud in Microsoft Teams. Immersive Reader also includes grammar tools such as Parts of Speech and Picture Dictionary. You can check out the demo below.
NEW! Immersive Reader is now available in #MicrosoftTeams mobile, for iOS and Android devices ?
Try it out for either Posts or Chats, available today ? Demo below ?#edtech #MIEExpert #accessibility #dyslexia #MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/77eRX7a95b
— Mike Tholfsen (@mtholfsen) July 28, 2021