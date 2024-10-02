If you have mixed reality headset, you may want to be careful with updating to Windows 11 24H2

Stay on 23H2 if you don't want your headset become an expensive plastic brick.

The AI-friendly Windows 11 24H2 version has finally arrived after months of sitting in the Release Preview. It sure does seem like exciting news, but if you have a mixed-reality headset, you may want to tread carefully.

Microsoft has previously announced that it’s deprecating Windows Mixed Reality, which was the backbone of some of the headsets like HoloLens. The Redmond tech giant said at the time that the platform will be killed in Windows 11 24H2, alongside the Mixed Reality Portal app, WMR for SteamVR, and Steam VR beta.

So, what now? Well, Microsoft reminds us that existing WMR devices will still work with Steam until November 2026 as long as you stay on the previous 23H3 version of Windows 11. After that, no content will be uploaded to the platform, whether it’s security/non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or anything.

The deprecation itself wouldn’t affect HoloLens users, so to speak. But, another recent report (via VR-centric publication UploadVR) reveals that Microsoft is discontinuing the production of HoloLens 2 with no plans for a replacement, with support ending on December 31, 2027.

And with that said, there will be a few nice headsets destined for the bin: Steam’s recent hardware survey (September 2024) reveals that at least 3.55% of headsets used on the gaming platform are Windows Mixed Reality, with Oculus Quest 2 still leading the pack by 36.17%.

Ouch.