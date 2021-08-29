Apple still appears intent to treat all their customers as suspects by scanning your iPhone for images of child sexual abuse and reporting these to the authorities.

Multiple civil rights organizations have criticized the move, which would take the unusual step of scanning your device rather than Apple’s cloud storage with concerns that the service may be expanded to include other issues the various governments around the world are unhappy about.

Apple has however been clear that there is one way of avoiding the process, and that is to disable iCloud backup of your photos, but that does leave users in a vulnerable situation when it comes to accidents or loss of their phone.

One solution is to switch to Microsoft’s own cloud storage service, OneDrive, which includes automatic photo backup to their cloud.

OneDrive comes with 5GB of free cloud storage, and a Microsoft 365 subscription nets you up to 1 TB of storage, with family plans allowing up to 5 users being only $9.99 per month and which gives each of up to 5 members 1 TB each.

The Microsoft 365 plan of course also comes with Microsoft’s full Office suite on all your devices and all kinds of other benefits.

Microsoft OneDrive offers the following features:

Back up photos and videos

Automatic photo and video backup when you turn on Camera Upload

View photos on your phone, computer, and online

File sharing and management

Share docs, photos, videos, and albums with friends and family

Get notifications when a shared document is edited

Set password-protected or expiring sharing links*

Access entire folders on the app without being online*

Scan

Scan documents, business cards, receipts, whiteboards, and more

Mark up, sign, and send docs right from the OneDrive mobile app

Search

Search docs by name or content

Security

Personal Vault lets you protect your important files with identity verification

Restore documents with version history on all files

Ransomware detection and recovery*

Works with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook

Back up, view, and save your Office documents.

Use Microsoft Office apps to edit and collaborate in real time on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote files stored in OneDrive.

To be clear, like other cloud services, Microsoft still scans their cloud storage for objectionable content, but unlike Apple, it only does this for content already uploaded to their services.

via BGR