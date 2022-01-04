HP’s gaming peripheral company HyperX has unveiled a new and improved trio of headsets at CES 2022 that boast comfort, performance, and a lack of wires.

With CES 2022 being held in Las Vegas, and the world still being very much filled with a global pandemic at the moment, we’ve sadly not been able to get our hands on these headsets ourselves, but thankfully HyperX has been generous with the details in press releases so we know all there is to know about their upcoming headsets.

Without any further ado, here’s a little bit about each of the headsets HyperX is showing off during CES 2022:

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

Alongside this impressive battery life, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset also offers an "immersive audio experience," thanks to "new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design while maintaining the sound and performance of the original wired version."

Alongside this impressive battery life, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset also offers an “immersive audio experience,” thanks to “new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design while maintaining the sound and performance of the original wired version.”

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset will be available in the US sometime this February for $199.99.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

The classic HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is back and being shown off in a brand new colour or the new year. Featuring virtual surround sound and “specially tuned 53mm drivers that offer rich, impactful sounds with clarity and precision,” the Cloud II gaming headset has been a solid choice for a gaming headset since it first launched in 2015. And now it’s pink!

We’re not too sure what the pink and white colour scheme adds to the audio quality, but it’s definitely a fetching new look that’ll save you from breaking out the spray paints if you’re craving a different colour scheme to this iconic headset.

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset will be available in its fetching new colour in March for $99.99.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset

Similarly to the wireless variant which came before it, the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset now incorporates DTS Headphone:X in order to offer “accurate 3D audio spatialization,” at a moderate price point. Alongside this simulated surround sound technology, the headset is also pretty comfortable according to HyperX, with “memory foam and soft leatherette” to provide signature comfort and durability.

The HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset will be available in the US this January for just $69.99.