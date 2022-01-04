As part of CES 2022, HyperX has unveiled a selection of new and updated peripherals that’ll be available throughout the year.

With CES 2022 being held in Las Vegas, and the world still being very much filled with a global pandemic at the moment, we’ve sadly not been able to get our hands on these peripherals ourselves, but thankfully HyperX has been generous with the details in press releases so we know all there is to know about their upcoming devices.

Without any further ado, let’s get into the peripherals HyperX is showing off at this years CES:

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

To capitalize on the growing mobile cloud gaming market, HyperX has unveiled the Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller, which features a traditional controller layout and rubberized hand grips for improved control throughout the sweatiest and most intense of mobile gaming sessions.

Offering up to 19 hours of battery life, the Clutch wireless controller supports connecting to Android devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or via a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. The controller also provides physical support to your devices through an adjustable phone clip.

The HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller is due to be available in the US sometime this March for $49.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse

Fans of wireless mice rejoice as HyperX’s ultra-lightweight Pulsefire Haste mouse has been given the wireless treatment, and it hasn’t ruined its main selling point.

Even with a battery onboard, the Pulsefire Haste Wireless mouse still remains impressively light, weighing in at only 61g without the detachable USB-C cable, just two grams more than the wired version.

With 100 hours of battery life, the battery isn’t piddly either, so you’ll be able to get plenty of use out of the Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse and its TTC Golden micro dustproof switches (which are rated for 80 million clicks), before needing to recharge.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse is planned to be available in February for $79.99.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

For those who crave a small form factor keyboard but recoil at the idea of losing out on dedicated arrow keys, HyperX has come to your rescue with the Alloy Origins 65. This 65% keyboard gives you all the space-saving goodness you could ask for, while still retaining dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys for maximizing functionality.

To go alongside the performance and longevity of the HyperX Red linear or Aqua tactile mechanical switches and premium double shot PBT keycaps, the Alloy Origins 65 also features RGB backlighting with an exposed LED design for brighter illumination across its five adjustable brightness levels.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in February for $99.99.