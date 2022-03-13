Hulu is one of the leading premium streaming services in the market. Now, it hopes to get the number of its subscribers bigger by introducing significant changes to the Hulu + Live TV subscription. Starting on April 13, Hulu says that the entire 4.3 million population of Hulu + Live TV subscribers will be able to receive Unlimited DVR at no additional cost.

“Hulu + Live TV is becoming even more valuable and attractive to consumers,” said Hulu President Joey Earley. “Through one single subscription, users get access to 80+ live channels – including all the major broadcast networks – as well as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and soon Unlimited DVR. Guided by our relentless focus on delivering the consumer a high-quality user experience, we will be one of the only pay TV providers – traditional or streaming – to offer this feature as part of the base plan at no additional cost.”

According to Hulu, the new feature of Hulu + Live TV will cover all subscribers of Hulu + Live TV. It includes those who have a base subscription and those who avail of the monthly $9.99 Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on or the monthly $14.98 Enhanced Cloud DVR + Unlimited Screen bundle add-on. With this, two add-on subscribers will see some reduction in their monthly bills once it is implemented.

This can make an appealing deal for current subscribers and those planning to avail of the Hulu + Live TV subscription. It also puts the subscription at the same level as the pay TV and YouTube TV deals.

So far, a Hulu + Live TV base subscriber only receives 50 hours of DVR storage. It can be upgraded up to 200 hours plus the option to rewind and fast-forward recordings as they like. However, it entails additional costs. With this new free upgrade from Hulu, on the other hand, all these subscribers will enjoy unlimited recordings for up to 9 months, and the fast-forward and rewind features.